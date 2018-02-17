Turkish Foreign Ministry says Kotzias’s stance irresponsible

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy has criticized Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias after the latter warned Friday that Greece’s reaction to another incident will not be peaceful.

In comments made Saturday, Aksoy reportedly described Kotzias’s comments as “worrisome” and referred to Tuesday’s telephone conversation between the two countries’ prime ministers earlier this week in which the two agreed to intensify discussions regarding confidence-building measures.

“In this framework, we once again stress that our country supports the de-escalation of tensions in the Aegean Sea,” Aksoy reportedly said, adding that “that Greek Foreign Minister has adopted an approach that is non-peaceful… and far from the responsibility required by his political position.”