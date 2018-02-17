Turkey ‘systematically violates’ international law, Greek Foreign Ministry spokesman says

Greek Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Gennimatas reacted to comments by a Turkish foreign ministry spokesman on Saturday, accusing the neighboring country of violating international law and calling upon Ankara officials to comply with European political norms.

Asked about comments made earlier on Saturday by Hami Aksoy, who accused Greece’s foreign minister of adopting a “non-peaceful” approach to recent tension in the Aegean, Gennimatas said, “Turkey systematically violates international law and continuously crosses red lines. And, when called back to order, it complains and reacts as if it were detached from the reality Turkey itself has created."

“Greece is a country that acts soberly, responsibly and peacefully. And this is an element of its strength. It insists on solving differences peacefully and through dialogue, in a manner consistent with contemporary European political culture, which Turkey ought to adopt. What is more, it must respect international law and the law of the sea,” Gennimatas said.



