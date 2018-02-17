Turkish actions indicate ‘expansionist bent,’ negotiator says

Turkey’s actions in Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) cast doubt on prospects of a just solution to the island’s division, Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis has said.



Turkish warships have been preventing a rig from carrying out exploratory drilling off Cyprus on behalf of Italian company Eni for a week, citing military maneuvers.



In comments to local media on Saturday, Mavroyiannis said that Nicosia should always try to reach “a just solution to the Cyprus problem.”



However, he added, Turkey’s claims in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean are indicative of “an expansionist bent” that raises questions about the prospects of a viable settlement.