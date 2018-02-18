The heart and soul of Kathimerini, the person who through many decades embodied the history of the paper, Michalis Katsigeras, has died, leaving a void that will be difficult if not impossible to fill.

It is indeed not easy to think that the paper of record, as many think of Kathimerini, will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year without Michalis who was its living memory, and the person responsible for its front page for the last 30 years.

Born in 1946, he studied theatrology in Paris. A rare source of knowledge, he knew and appreciated history, in the deep sense of the word. Every time he shared with us his insight and experiences, he made us better journalists.

His column, "Filistor," traveled back in time and was read with immense interest by many, old and young, through the years.

A true professional, an intellectual, a teacher for many of us, but above all a giving person and a kind friend, Michalis was always there, first and foremost for his family.

All of us, his readers, his colleagues, his friends, and above all his wife and daughters, will miss him, immensely.