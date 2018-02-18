Parliament speaker expresses sorrow at death of Michalis Katsigeras

Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis on Sunday expressed his sorrow at the death of Michalis Katsigeras, the veteran Kathimerini journalist who passed away at the age of 72.

"The work and the career of Michalis Katsigeras will remain inextricably linked to the history of the newspaper Kathimerini which he served consistently and professionally for around four decades," Voutsis said, expressing his condolences for the relatives.

