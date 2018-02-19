NEWS |

 
NEWS

Riot police come under attack in Exarchia

TAGS: Crime

Self-styled anarchists hurled Molotov cocktails against a riot police unit stationed at the intersection of Patision and Tositsa Streets in the Exarchia district of Athens, authorities said on Monday.

There were no reports of arrests or injuries.

The attacks, which occurred late on Sunday, led to the brief closure of traffic on Patision Street.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 