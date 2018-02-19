Riot police come under attack in Exarchia
Self-styled anarchists hurled Molotov cocktails against a riot police unit stationed at the intersection of Patision and Tositsa Streets in the Exarchia district of Athens, authorities said on Monday.
There were no reports of arrests or injuries.
The attacks, which occurred late on Sunday, led to the brief closure of traffic on Patision Street.