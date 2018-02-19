FYROM president visits Turkey on Tuesday

President Gjorge Ivanov of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) will pay an official visit to Turkey to Turkey on Monday at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



According to a statement, the two leaders will discuss bilateral relations between Skopje and Ankara, as well as “steps to be taken for peace, prosperity and development in the Balkans.”



During his visit, Ivanov will deliver a lecture on the “Challenges of University Education in the Third Millennium before members of the Turkish Council of Higher Education and rectors of state and private university institutions.