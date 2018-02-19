FYROM hopes to settle name row with Greece by July

The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) expects to reach a settlement of its decades-old name row with Greece by a NATO summit in the summer, its prime minister said on Monday.



The two countries have agreed to step up negotiations this year to resolve the dispute, which has frustrated the ambitions of Greece’s small northern neighbor to join NATO and the European Union. Greece is a member of both.



Greece objects to the former Yugoslav republic’s use of the name "Macedonia," arguing that it, along with contentious articles in Skopje’s constitution, could imply territorial claims over its own northern region of the same name. [Reuters]