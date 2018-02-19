Energean plans London listing in March, aims to raise $500 mln

Energean plans to list on the London Stock Exchange in March and aims to raise about $500 million (356.53 million pounds), the Greek energy company said on Monday.

Sources had told Reuters in November that the company was considering a London listing to raise cash for a $1.5 billion development of the Karish and Tanin fields off Israel’s coast.

Energean, a private exploration and production company operating in the eastern Mediterranean, bought the Karish and Tanin licences in December 2016. [Reuters]