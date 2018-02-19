Cargo ship quarantined in Gulf of Corinth after crew member dies

A cargo ship traveling from Italy to Greece has been placed under quarantine in the Gulf of Corinth amid fears that a contagious disease may have caused the death of a crew member, the Maritime Bulletin website reported on Monday.

The Antigua-flagged Blue Tune was carrying a load of bauxite from Ravenna in Italy to Aghios Nikolaos in the Gulf of Corinth when Greek authorities were alerted to the death of a man, said to be a cook, of an unknown disease.

A specialist has reportedly ruled out that the man’s death may be related to the ship’s cargo and ordered that the vessel be placed in quarantine so that all crew members can undergo medical tests, while a postmortem is carried out on the cook.