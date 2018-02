A moderate tremor measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale rattled the Sporades island cluster in the northwestern Aegean and parts of the eastern mainland in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Athens-based Geodynamic Institute said the 5.52 a.m. earthquake occurred 146 kilometers north of Athens and its epicenter was 16 kilometers off the northern coast of Alonissos, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

No injuries or damage have been reported.