A Second Chance | Athens | February 22

The Danish Institute is screening Susanne Bier's 2014 film “A Second Chance” on Thursday, February 22, at 7 p.m. In Danish with English subtitles, the thriller follows a police detective who puts himself on the wrong side of the law he's supposed to defend when he kidnaps a baby from abusive parents in order to replace his own child, who has died. Admission to the Danish Film Club event, which is co-organized by the Danish Embassy in Athens and includes an introduction and a discussion after the screening, is free of charge.

Danish Institute, 14 Herefondos, Plaka,
tel 210.324.4644

