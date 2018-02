Pericles Kanaris | Athens | February 22

Photo: Giorgos Mauropoulos

New York-based Greek-born songwriter-composer Pericles Kanaris performs his new single, “Gia Mia Stigmi” (For Just One Moment), among other works, at Gazarte on Thursday, February 22. Joining him on stage are singer Rita Antonopoulou, New York-based musicians Ben Butler, Gary Schreiner, Richard Hammond, Peter Douskalis and Giancarlo de Trizio, as well as Athens-based musicians Dimitris Reppas and Marina Kolovou. Admission ranges from 10 to 28 euros. Starts at 10 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.viva.gr.



Gazarte, 34 Voutadon, Gazi,

tel 210.346.0347, www.gazarte.gr