Botsos & Palumbo | Thessaloniki | To March 4

Greek comic-book illustrator Giorgos Botsos and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Palumbo are showing their work in a joint show at the Ianos bookstore that highlights emerging trends in the field. The show, which runs through March 4, is organized in cooperation with the Italian Educational Institute and the Italian Embassy in Athens. Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ianos, 7 Aristotelous,

tel 2310.276.447