Ballets C de la B | Athens | April 12-15

Photo: Chris van der Burght

Early-bird tickets are now on sale for four performances by pioneering Belgian dance outfit Les Ballets C de la B at the Onassis Cultural Center, running April 12-15. In this new production, titled “Requiem pour L,” director Alain Platel and musician/composer/arranger Fabrizio Cassol revisit Mozart's “Requiem” and bring it into the company's contemporary, multicultural world, by fusing the classical score with traditional music from Europe and Africa. For ticket prices, visit www.sgt.gr.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107-109 Syngrou,

tel 213.017.8000