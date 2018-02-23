Shaolin: The Legend | Athens | March 31

A group of Chinese Buddhist monks who helped inaugurate the 2008 Beijing Olympics with their jaw-dropping combination of martial arts, theater and dance, are coming to Athens's Faliro Indoor Arena for two shows on Saturday, March 31. Requiring dexterity, endurance and discipline, the show relates the history of the 1,500-year-old temple where the Shaolin hail from. The shows take place at 4 and 8.30 p.m. and regular tickets cost 16-42 euros at www.viva.gr or by calling 11876.

Faliro Indoor Arena, 22 Koumoundourou, Palaio Faliro,

tel 210.921.3310