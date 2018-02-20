Kindergarten teachers feeling downtrodden

A kindergarten teacher gestures angrily at a protest rally in downtown Athens on Tuesday. A few dozen protesters scuffled briefly with police as they tried to force their way into Parliament to meet with Education Minister Costas Gavroglou following fruitless talks with Interior Minister Panos Skourletis. Pre-school educators called a nationwide strike yesterday in protest at pay cuts and staff shortages, but also at education reforms that they feel will undermine the value of their university degrees by ‘demoting’ them from ‘educators’ to ‘carers.’ [Yiannis Panagopoulos/Eurokinissi]