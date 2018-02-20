NEWS |

 
Police in western Greece looking for puppy killer

Police in Mesolongi, western Greece, are looking for the person behind the killing of seven puppies after images of their bullet-ridden bodies were posted on social media by an infuriated user on Monday, a local website, Agrinio News, has reported.

The user, who had discover the dead puppies at the side of a rural road, also offered a reward of 1,000 euros to anyone who turns in the person who shot them.

A prosecutor has already brought charges against persons unknown for violating animal protection laws. 

