A circular issued on Tuesday by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue offers taxpayers the chance to settle their dues to the tax authorities in up to 12 installments, be it for one non-expired income tax installment or their entire annual dues that would normally be paid in three tranches every two months.



The same applies to dues for the Single Property Tax (ENFIA), before or after the payment deadline.



Should a taxpayer choose to settle their debts this way, they will have to enter a payment scheme for all their owings to the tax authorities that are overdue.



Inclusion of non-expired dues can be made at the taxpayer’s discretion.



Debtors can access the online platform for debt settlement on the Taxisnet website (www.gsis.gr or www.aade.gr).