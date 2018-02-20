Measles epidemic claims third life, raising concerns

Greece’s third measles-related death in under a year last week has raised concerns among health authorities that are seeking to increase vaccinations, particularly among vulnerable groups such as health workers and individuals born in or before the 1970s, who may have had the first booster but never followed up with the second.

Speaking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Tuesday, the head of the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (KEELPNO), Theofilos Rosenberg, warned that “the epidemic shows no sign of slowing down, as there are pockets of the population who are not adequately protected.”

His comments came as the World Health Organization said that measles cases increased fourfold across Europe in 2017, with more than 20,000 people affected and 35 deaths.

Greece recorded 15,888 cases and three deaths between May and February 15, putting it in fourth place behind Romania, Italy and Ukraine.