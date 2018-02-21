We shouldn’t really be surprised at the sorry state of dorms for students at universities and technical colleges around the country.

After all, their dirty, anarchic state is an eloquent illustration of the chaos, disorder and abandonment that characterizes the facilities of so many higher education institutes in Greece.

It is obvious that the Education Ministry, which is responsible for running and maintaining dorms, is completely uninterested in creating conditions that will ensure a marginally civilized life for the students staying there.

The problem is not just financial and technical: It also has very much to do with a failure to impose rules and regulations, to practice oversight and to bring to book any vandals and troublemakers who make a bad situation even worse.