Greek Council for Refugees warns of rise in pushbacks in Evros

The Greek Council for Refugees has issued a 14-page report containing refugee testimonies of “systematic pushbacks” by Greek police in the country’s northeastern border with Turkey in the Evros region.



In a series of interviews, the victims – including families with children, pregnant women, and minors – describe beatings and inhuman treatment in the hands of the police in breach of international humanitarian law.



The organization warns of a rise in the number of pushbacks and urged Greek authorities to investigate the claims.