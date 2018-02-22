Rania Bellou | Athens | To April 14

In her fourth solo show, titled “Immortal Love or Ode to the Past,” Greek artist Rania Bellou draws inspiration from a diary by a man called P. Stais that she found at an open-air market in Athens, covering the period from May 1945 to February 1952. In it, the author recorded not only his thoughts, feelings, desires and dreams, but also several love poems dedicated to his childhood sweetheart Martha, from whom he was separated in the 1922 Asia Minor Disaster. Opening hours are Mondays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The show opens on Thursday at 7 p.m. and runs through April 14.

Kalfayan Galleries, 11 Haritos, Kolonaki,

tel 210.721.7679, www.kalfayangalleries.com