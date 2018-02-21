Alvin Queen Quartet | Athens | February 23-26

Legendary drummer Alvin Queen and his quartet join forces with saxophone master Scott Hamilton for a series of appearances at the Half Note that are described as a crash course in the history of jazz. They are accompanied by Giorgos Antoniou on double bass and Claus Raible on piano. Shows start at 10.30 p.m.on Friday and Saturday, and at 9.30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. Tickets, priced at 20-30 euros, can be booked online at www.viva.gr or by calling the venue

Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets,

tel 210.921.3310