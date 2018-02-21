ATHEX: Mixed picture for stocks

The Athens stock market appears to have run out of steam in the last few days, with reduced buying interest and lower trading volume, as was the case in Wednesday’s mixed session. Mid- and small-caps outperformed, albeit on a significantly lower number of transactions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 838.69 points, shedding 0.37 percent from Tuesday’s 841.83 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.55 percent to 2,148.03 points, but mid-caps improved 1.68 percent and small-caps grew 2.01 percent.

The banks index gave up 0.95 percent as Piraeus lost 1.67 percent, National slipped 1.28 percent, Eurobank dropped 0.87 percent and Alpha conceded 0.51 percent.

Hellenic Petroleum added 3.09 percent and Viohalco ascended 2.60 percent, while Titan Cement decreased 2.32 percent and Motor Oil lost 1.90 percent.

In total 56 stocks registered gains, 49 posted losses and 32 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 49.6 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 55.4 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.46 percent to 69.80 points.