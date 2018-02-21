Atromitos soccer player attacked in Athens

An Egyptian soccer player at top-flight club Atromitos was attacked by two unknown assailants wielding a gun and a knife on Tuesday night in Athens district of Kesariani.

Police said the two suspects approached Amr Warda as he was about to enter his car.

The Egyptian international, who is on loan to Atromitos from league leaders PAOK, made a run for it and managed to escape his assailants.

Authorities said the motive for the attack was most likely soccer-related.