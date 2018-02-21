Holiday weekend saw less road accidents

Greek Police (ELAS) statistics made public on Wednesday point to a significant reduction in road accidents over the Clean Monday long weekend compared to the same holiday last year.

This year, the police recorded 90 road accidents between February 16 and 19 compared to 104 in 2017, with four deaths this year compared to 14 last year.

Seven people were seriously injured over the long weekend, the same number as last year, while those with minor injuries numbered 99 compared to 126 in 2017.