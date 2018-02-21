Protesters enter Bank of Greece, protesting foreclosures

A group of people protesting property foreclosures stormed the premises of the Bank of Greece in central Athens on Wednesday.

The protesters – about 25 individuals believed to be members of the “I Won’t Pay” movement – were carrying banners with slogans opposing the auction of properties belonging to debt-racked Greeks and handed out fliers with similar messages to passers-by.

Police were dispatched to the scene but by the time they arrived the group had rolled down the barriers and barricaded themselves inside. Shortly afterward the protesters opened the barriers and left the area.

There were no reports of any arrests.

In a related development, members of a group opposed to property foreclosures staged a march in the northern port city of Thessaloniki to underline their opposition to electronic auctions which the government is trying to kick-start at the behest of Greece’s creditors.

Last night, a large crowd gathered outside the Finance Ministry in central Athens to protest property foreclosures and continuing austerity.