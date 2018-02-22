There are certain moments that prove catalytic in helping all of us understand what exactly is going on and what we’re in for.

Wednesday’s parliamentary session was one such opportunity, thanks mainly to the address of former interim prime minister Panayiotis Pikrammenos, a man who has honored state and nation in a number of roles by defending not just his own reputation but also the country’s institutions.

Now, he finds himself in the crosshairs of actions that are profoundly undemocratic and embarrassing for any advanced nation. He faces the terrible obsessions of certain government officials with tarnishing and destroying anyone or anything that is not under their control and stands out from the pack.

Such behavior also serves as a warning to anyone who is serious and honest, and may be considering getting involved in the country’s public life.

Thankfully, though, we still have people and institutions who are resisting the tide of absolute populism.