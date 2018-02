European Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly on Wednesday called for more assistance to Greece by other European Union member-states to deal with the refugee-migrant crisis.



During a visit to Athens, the European official acknowledged that there is still a solidarity gap within the EU.



During a press conference following a series of meetings with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and other Greek officials, O’Reilly stressed that for its part, the agency she heads is promoting transparency for the funding provided and ensures that people’s fundamental rights are being protected.



“I investigated the role of Frontex, which is the (European) border agency, in relation to forced returns,” she said, presenting an example of the Ombudsman’s work.



Three years after the peak of the migrant-refugee crisis, the European Ombudsman’s office, in cooperation with the Greek Ombudsman, is still monitoring the situation.



“Our two bureaus are in constant contact and collaboration over all issues concerning the flows of refugees and migrants to our country,” said Greek Ombudsman Andreas Pottakis.



[Xinhua]