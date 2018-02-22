Moderate tremor recorded in western port of Patra

A moderate tremor struck the western port city of Patra shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Speaking on Skai TV, seismologist and research director of the Athens Geodynamic Institute Gerasimos Houliaras said the temblor measured 3.9 on the Richter scale and was felt quite strongly in the city.

According to the institute’s website, another quake off Greece’s southwestern coast, near the island of Zakynthos and measuring 4.7 Richter, rocked the area at 9.44 p.m. on Wednesday night.

There were no reports of injuries or damages.