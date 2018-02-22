A View From the Bridge | Athens | Fridays-Sundays

Starting on Friday, February 23 and running through May 27, productions at the main stage of the Greek National Theater will have English surtitles on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The company's main production is Arthur Miller's 1955 play “A View from the Bridge,” set in an Italian neighborhood near New York City’s Brooklyn Bridge. The American classic has been translated into Greek by Giorgos Kimoulis and is directed by Nikaiti Kontouri, with Kimoulis, Maria Kechagioglou, Nikos Hatzopoulos and Iliana Mavrommati in the main roles. Shows start at 8 p.m. and tickets cost 13-22 euros.





National Theater, 22-24 Aghiou Constantinou, Omonia Square, tel 210.528.8170-1, www.n-t.gr