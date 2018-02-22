Avramopoulos 'determined to seek vindication'

Hours after Parliament voted to investigate politicians, including former prime ministers, over allegations of bribery by the Swiss drugmaker Novartis, European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, who was Greek health minister from 2006 to 2009, on Thursday accused the SYRIZA-led government of engineering a politically-motivated campaign to smear the reputation of its rivals.



“I am determined to seek vindication, beyond any shadow of doubt, and this will occur when it is proven in court that the testimonies against me are false in their entirety, they are fabricated and dictated,” Avramopoulos said. “They are illegal and invalid,” he said.