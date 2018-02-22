Russian mobster returned to Russia

Greece has extradited Artur Dzhioev, one of the leaders of a notorious criminal organization, to Russia, the RIA Novosti news agency reported Thursday.

Dzhioev was one of the main ringleaders of the gang, which is believed to be responsible for at least 60 killings in Russia, including local politicians, police officers and businessmen. He also reportedly took part in many of the murders before he was detained in Greece in 2015 while on the run from Russian authorities. He was the “right-hand man” of the organization’s leader Aslan Gagiev, also known as Djako.

The group, believed to have been formed in 2004, was active in Moscow and its surroundings, as well as in North Ossetia.

Ria Novosti said he was extradited to Russia on Wednesday.

Gagiev was detained in Austria in 2015 but has so far not been extradited to Russia.