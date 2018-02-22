Siblings found dead in Aghios Dimitrios

Police in Athens were Thursday investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a 65-year-old man and his 63-year-old sister, who were found dead in their home in the suburb of Aghios Dimitrios on Wednesday night.

Both bodies bore stab wounds, according to police.

An initial investigation indicated that the 65-year-old stabbed his sister to death before taking his own life, sources said. The 65-year-old had a serious health problem, police sources said, without elaborating.