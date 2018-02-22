Irish president in Athens for talks on EU, prospects

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos (r) speaks with his Irish counterpart Michael D. Higgins during talks in Athens Thursday. Pavlopoulos underlined the need for an end to the austerity policies that are broadening social inequality within the European Union and fueling populism. Higgins, for his part, said that EU member-states should be able to offer basic rights to their people while also sharing a common vision for a strong Europe. Ireland exited its international bailout in 2013, when Greece was at the peak of its sovereign debt crisis. [EPA]