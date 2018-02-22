Despite reactions, the state is planning to confiscate salaries, pensions, bank accounts and property assets from 1 million taxpayers during 2018, according to the business plan of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, which was published on Thursday.

This also provides for the simplification of procedures for opening and emptying state debtors’ safe deposit boxes.

Some 200,000 inspections are planned for 2018, with major enterprises, wealthy taxpayers, bars and restaurants, as well as home-sharing landlords set to be probed first.

The aim is to impose taxes and fines totaling 3.2 billion euros by year-end.