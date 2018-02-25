Emilios Riadis Tribute | Thessaloniki | February 26

The ContraVento Quintet – Christina Sidiropoulou on piano, Efi Delfinopoulou on violin, Dimosthenis Fotiadis on viola, Dmitry Gudimov on cello and Evgenios Politis on double bass – pay tribute to Emilios Riadis (1885-1935), a Greek composer who studied at the Munich Academy of Music, did a spell in Paris and then returned to his native Thessaloniki to become one of the most eminent representatives of the National Conservatory. At the Thessaloniki Concert Hall on Monday, February 26, the ensemble will perform his Lullaby for violin and piano, as well as two little-known quintets by Riadis contemporaries Hermann Goetz and Josef Labor. The concert starts at 8 p.m. and admission costs 10 euros.

Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25 Martiou & Paralia,

tel 2310.895.800