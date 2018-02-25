Symphony Orchestra | Athens | February 26

The ERT National Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Nikos Haliassas, will perform Gustav Holst's orchestral suite “The Planets” and Carl Nielsen's “Helios Overture” at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) on Monday, February 26. The show starts at 8.30 p.m. and is free of charge, with pre-registration at www.snfcc.org. The SNFCC provides a free shuttle-bus service between the cultural center and Syntagma Square, with a stop at the Syngrou-Fix metro station.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000