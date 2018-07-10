Scorpions | Athens | July 16

Veteran rockers the Scorpions bring their Crazy World Tour to Greece this summer. The legendary German band, which has a huge fan base in Greece, will play for the first time at the Panathenaic Stadium, the historic venue where the first modern Olympics were held in 1896. The concert, aptly titled “Once in a Lifetime,” will open with classical renditions of some of the Scorpions greatest hits performed by the Athens State Orchestra. Not to be left out, a children's choir will also offer its take on two Scorpions classics. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert starts at 9 p.m. Ticket prices range from 18 to 80 euros and can be purchased at www.ticketservices.gr and www.tickets.public.gr. For more information, call 210.729.8930.

Panathenaic Stadium (Kallimarmaro),

Vassileos Constantinou Ave,

tel 210.723.4567