The Beat Market | Athens | February 24

The Meet Market team, which since 2007 has been organizing fairs in Athens for designers, crafters, collectors and makers to sell their wares, will be hosting a party for its fans at the Hub on Saturday, February 24. Doors open at 10 p.m. and there will be a succession of uplifting one-hour DJ sets while the first 100 people to arrive will receive a goodie bag of special gifts. Admission is free of charge.

The Hub, 5 Alkminis, Kato Petralona,

tel 210.341.1009