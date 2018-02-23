Met HD Live | Athens & Thessaloniki | February 24

WHAT’S ON |

 
The Metropolitan Opera's acclaimed production of Puccini's ever-popular “La Boheme” will be screened live from New York at the Athens and Thessaloniki concert halls on Sunday, February 24, starting at 7.30 p.m. Gregory Keller has revived Franco Zeffirelli's classical production of the opera, which stars Sonya Yoncheva, Susanna Phillips and Michael Fabiano. Tickets cost 20 and 25 euros in Athens and 15 euros in Thessaloniki.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali &
Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333;
Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia,
tel 2310.895.800

