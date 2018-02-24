Protopsalti & Xarchakos | Athens | February 24-25

Two of Greece's most respected art-house music acts, vocalist Alkistis Protopsalti and singer-composer Stavros Xarchakos, return to the stage together after several sold-out shows in the summer and autumn in which they performed original work and popular covers. This time they will be playing at Gazarte on February 24 and 25, starting at 9.30 p.m. on Saturday and 8.30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets range from 18 to 48 euros, though they are a bit cheaper if booked in advance at www.viva.gr.

Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi,

tel 210.345.2277, www.gazarte.gr