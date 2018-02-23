SPORTS |

 
Olympiakos defender Milic moves to Napoli as a free agent

Croatian defender Hrvoje Milic has joined Napoli on a free transfer, the Serie A club said on Friday.

Greek side Olympiakos released the 28-year-old, capped six times, in January after only playing four games for the club in all competitions.

Milic returns to Serie A having spent one season at Fiorentina before moving to the Piraeus-based club in July last year.

League leader Napoli, one point ahead of defending champions Juventus, travels to Cagliari on Monday.

