Olympiakos defender Milic moves to Napoli as a free agent
Online
League leader Napoli, one point ahead of defending champions Juventus, travels to Cagliari on Monday.
Croatian defender Hrvoje Milic has joined Napoli on a free transfer, the Serie A club said on Friday.
Greek side Olympiakos released the 28-year-old, capped six times, in January after only playing four games for the club in all competitions.
Milic returns to Serie A having spent one season at Fiorentina before moving to the Piraeus-based club in July last year.
League leader Napoli, one point ahead of defending champions Juventus, travels to Cagliari on Monday.
[Reuters]