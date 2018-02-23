ATHEX: Mixed session at the end of a losing week

Friday’s quiet session at the local stock market served to highlight that it takes a significant fiscal development – such as Wednesday’s credit rating upgrade – for buyers to emerge again and send the benchmark higher. In the absence of such news, and despite the various corporate developments, there was little action at Athinon Avenue, with banks slipping lower while the majority of stocks ended with gains.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 844.12 points, shedding 0.14 percent from Thursday’s 845.34 points. On a weekly basis it gave up 0.23 percent. The large-cap FTSE-25 index edged 0.04 percent lower to 2,160.33 points, but mid-caps improved 0.31 percent.

Banks declined 0.89 percent, with Eurobank slipping 2.17 percent and National shrinking 1.56 percent.

Lamda Development rose 3.07 percent on the Council of State’s approval of the presidential decree for the Elliniko project. Terna Energy climbed 2.78 percent on its sixth straight day of gains.

In total 59 stocks moved up, 48 went down and 31 ended unchanged. Turnover reached 45.2 million euros, down from Thursday’s 70 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index increased 0.79 percent to 69.86 points.