Boy, 5, dies after being run over outside refugee camp

A 5-year-old refugee boy died on Friday after he was run over by a car on the road linking Mytilene, the capital of the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, to the town of Mantamado.



The accident occurred outside the refugee camp at Kara Tepe, where the child was staying with his nine-member family.



The boy, who was from Syria, was hit after attempting to cross the road unaccompanied.



He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.