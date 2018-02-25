New round of bidding for Selonda and Nireus next week

The tender process for the sale of fish-farming companies Selonda and Nireus, will head to a new round soon, Kathimerini understands.



Suitors Amerra Capital and Diorasis will be asked to table new binding offers, probably around the middle of next week, according to sources familiar with negotiations.



The necessity of a new round appears to have been spurred by the various objections and complaints expressed in the last few days regarding the method followed in evaluating the bids, while no one would want those objections to lead to the tender’s cancellation.



"Participants should feel secure," the same sources told Kathimerini.