Photographers react to possible loss of ID snap business

Owners of photo studios across the country are up in arms over rumors that the Interior Ministry is proposing to assign the task of taking the portraits used on the country’s national identification cards and passports to police officers.

Unions representing the profession argue that such a move would put hundreds of photographers, who have invested in expensive equipment and opened stores near police stations in order to fulfill this role, out of business.

The Panhellenic Photographers’ Association has called a three-hour strike on Monday and will possibly hold a 24-hour walkout on Wednesday in protest at the idea.