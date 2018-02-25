Students to rally in central Athens on Monday to protest new university

Several student organizations have called a rally on Monday outside the historic building of Athens University on Panepistimiou Street in order to protest plans by the Education Ministry to create a new university.

The University of Western Attica is expected to merge the technical colleges of Athens and Piraeus, and the law enacting the decision is set to be voted on in Parliament today.

University students and educators object to the move on the grounds that it will form a precedent that undercuts the value of university degrees and academic titles.

They also criticize the government of introducing the measure in order to cut costs rather than bring about meaningful education reform.

The rally, which starts at 12 noon, is expected to cause traffic problems in downtown Athens.