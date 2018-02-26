The year is not 1944 or 1974 for Greece, and neither is the rest of the world stuck in 1917.

This fundamental truth appears to escape those in the country’s ruling elite who insist on addressing the Greek people with rhetoric coming straight from the country’s traumatic civil war. As it resorts to bygone narratives, the SYRIZA-led administration is sowing the seeds of fresh division.

It is understandable that the party is anxious to make the public forget the great compromise of signing up to a fresh bailout program. However, this is 2018 and Greece desperately needs to emerge from the crisis and hammer out a plan for the future. And doing so requires unity, optimism and a cool head.

For it to succeed, Greece needs leaders who have the power and the ability to bring people together, leaders who can meet the challenges of the contemporary world.